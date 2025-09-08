Elon Musk's new Tesla pay package could hit $1 trillion

Musk's leadership is irreplaceable, says board

Even though Musk juggles other companies like SpaceX, Starlink, xAI, and political engagements, Tesla says his leadership can't be replaced.

The board had even talked about finding someone new, but Musk made it clear that he would focus on Tesla full-time—and he wants 25% voting control to keep shaping its future.

This mega-package is all about making sure he stays focused on driving Tesla forward and keeping investors confident in the company's long-term vision.