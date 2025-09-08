FPIs pull out ₹22,789 crore from Indian equities in August
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) kept up their exit from Indian equities last month, pulling out ₹22,789 crore in August alone.
This continues a big withdrawal trend that's seen over ₹80,000 crore leave the market since July.
The financial services sector was hit especially hard with nearly ₹10,000 crore gone just in the second half of August.
Financial services sector worst hit
IT and oil & gas weren't spared either—FPIs sold off ₹4,905 crore and ₹2,017 crore from these sectors as concerns grew around India's oil imports from Russia.
But it wasn't all bad news: the auto sector actually saw a turnaround, with FPIs investing ₹2,617 crore after pulling money out the month before.
All this movement has people watching how stable Indian markets will stay if these exits keep up.