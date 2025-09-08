FPIs pull out ₹22,789 crore from Indian equities in August

Financial services sector worst hit

IT and oil & gas weren't spared either—FPIs sold off ₹4,905 crore and ₹2,017 crore from these sectors as concerns grew around India's oil imports from Russia.

But it wasn't all bad news: the auto sector actually saw a turnaround, with FPIs investing ₹2,617 crore after pulling money out the month before.

All this movement has people watching how stable Indian markets will stay if these exits keep up.