LG's Indian arm IPO set for October, targets ₹15,000 crore
LG Electronics is getting ready to launch a huge IPO for its Indian arm, aiming to raise ₹15,000 crore by selling a 15% stake.
The offering is set for October and marks a big move as the company looks to capitalize on bullish momentum in India's IPO market.
Deal to be handled by top banks like Morgan Stanley
After some delays due to shaky global markets, LG has timed this IPO to ride the current wave—India's stock market has already seen nearly 30 IPOs raising over ₹60,000 crore this year.
This will be the second-biggest Indian listing by a Korean firm after Hyundai's last year, and top banks like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are handling the deal.
If you're tracking big business moves in India, this one's worth watching.