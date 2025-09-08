US tariffs could shave off 0.6% from India's GDP: Adviser

India's Chief Economic Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, says the new 50% tariffs from US President Trump could shave as much as 0.6% off India's GDP this year. These tariffs—introduced last month—mainly hit Indian exports like textiles and jewelry, and are a response to India buying Russian oil.

Tariffs put India at a disadvantage These are the steepest US tariffs on any Asian country right now, putting India at a disadvantage compared to rivals like Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Nageswaran told Bloomberg TV on September 8 that "depending upon how long it lasts... it may translate into a GDP impact of somewhere between 0.5% to 0.6%."

Growth forecast remains unchanged Despite the hit, Nageswaran is sticking with the government's growth forecast for 2025-26: between 6.3% and 6.8%.

He points to strong early growth this year (7.8%), lower inflation, recent tax cuts, and GST tweaks as reasons for hope.