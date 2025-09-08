Next Article
This company pays employees to lose weight
Insta360, a Shenzhen-based tech company, is making healthy living a team sport with its "Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge."
Employees can earn up to one million yuan (about ₹1.23 crore) in cash rewards for dropping kilos—every 0.5kg lost means an extra 500 yuan (roughly ₹6,100) in their pocket.
Employee sticks to daily workouts, shares diet tips with coworkers
Gen-Z employee Xie Yaqi snagged the "Weight Loss Champion" title after shedding more than 20kg in just 90 days, taking home a cool 20,000 yuan (around ₹2.47 lakh).
She credits her win to sticking with daily workouts and sharing her rotating diet routine—the "Qin Hao method"—with coworkers.
Since starting the program in 2022, Insta360 has handed out close to ₹2.47 crore in rewards to encourage healthier habits at work.