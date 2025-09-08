This company pays employees to lose weight

Employee sticks to daily workouts, shares diet tips with coworkers

Gen-Z employee Xie Yaqi snagged the "Weight Loss Champion" title after shedding more than 20kg in just 90 days, taking home a cool 20,000 yuan (around ₹2.47 lakh).

She credits her win to sticking with daily workouts and sharing her rotating diet routine—the "Qin Hao method"—with coworkers.

Since starting the program in 2022, Insta360 has handed out close to ₹2.47 crore in rewards to encourage healthier habits at work.