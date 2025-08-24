Nayara Energy's ₹70,000cr investment plan hits roadblocks due to sanctions

Nayara is sticking with its massive ₹70,000 crore investment plan

Sanctions have forced major international contractors like France's Technip Energies and Indonesia's PT Timas Suplindo to step back from key projects—think new polypropylene units and mooring systems.

Now, Nayara is turning to local and non-sanctioned partners to keep things moving.

Despite all this, the company isn't slowing down: it's sticking with its massive ₹70,000 crore investment plan for petrochemicals and marketing upgrades, including a new ethane cracker plant with Japan's Toyo Engineering as a consulting partner.

Since 2017, they've already put in over ₹14,000 crore to boost their infrastructure.