NCLAT judge pulls out of case over 'influence' attempt Business Aug 14, 2025

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai has pulled out of a major corporate insolvency case, saying he got several calls from a judge of a high constitutional court attempting to approach him regarding the case.

He made this public just before giving his verdict on Tuesday, choosing to step back rather than risk any doubt about fairness.