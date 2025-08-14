NCLAT judge pulls out of case over 'influence' attempt
Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai has pulled out of a major corporate insolvency case, saying he got several calls from a judge of a high constitutional court attempting to approach him regarding the case.
He made this public just before giving his verdict on Tuesday, choosing to step back rather than risk any doubt about fairness.
Justice Sharma showed call logs to lawyers involved
The case was an appeal by Attluru Sreenivasulu Reddy against KLSR Infratech Limited's insolvency process.
Before recusing himself, Justice Sharma even showed call logs to the lawyers involved—making it clear he wouldn't let outside influence cloud his judgment.
Now, a new bench will handle the case.
Justice Sharma has put transparency 1st earlier too
This isn't the first time Justice Sharma has put transparency first—he also stepped aside last year when a family member messaged him about another case.
Moves like these highlight how tough it can be for judges to stay independent, but also show why integrity really matters in India's legal system.