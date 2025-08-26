NCLT clears Tata Motors' restructuring scheme for 2 subsidiaries

The NCLT's order, issued on August 25, clears the path for a long-awaited restructuring plan. Under this scheme, Tata Motors will demerge its commercial vehicle business into TMCLV and merge its passenger vehicle business with TMPV. The move is aimed at creating a more streamlined structure within the group. The scheme had earlier received board and shareholder approvals but has now moved closer to execution with NCLT's sanction.

Strategic alignment

Restructuring to enhance operational efficiency and business focus

The restructuring is expected to boost operational efficiency and sharpen business focus across Tata Motors's commercial and passenger vehicle verticals. It will align them with long-term growth strategies and possible external partnerships. In its exchange filing, the company said, "We wish to inform you that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal... was pleased to pass today an Order sanctioning the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Tata Motors Limited (TML), TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited."