Nearly 2,400 arrested as violent France protests unsettle markets
France's financial markets took a hit this weekend after widespread protests turned violent, leading to nearly 2,400 arrests and major property damage.
Investors are nervous about the country's stability: government bond yields jumped and the CAC 40 index dropped by 1%, showing just how unsettled things feel right now.
Rising borrowing costs squeeze France's budget
The protests started over issues like poor school conditions and high living costs, but have now made France's political and money problems even tougher.
Rising borrowing costs are making it harder for the government to manage its budget, especially with a high debt-to-GDP ratio of 1115.6% in 2025.
With the 2027 election on the horizon, President Macron condemned the "unbridled violence" as his government faces growing public frustration.