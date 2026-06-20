Neelkanth Mishra urges deep tech investment at IIT Gandhinagar convocation Business Jun 20, 2026

At IIT Gandhinagar's 15th convocation, Neelkanth Mishra, Axis Bank chief economist and UIDAI chairman, encouraged graduates to take risks and push for technological excellence.

He highlighted the need for a strong homegrown innovation ecosystem, urging young minds to invest in deep tech and create world-class products.

"India cannot depend on global trends or foreign technology alone but has to build its own innovation ecosystem, invest in deep tech capabilities and develop globally competitive products across multiple strategic sectors," he shared, hoping India can lead in critical sectors.