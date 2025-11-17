This start-up is helping companies save money through smarter negotiation

Indian start-ups spend over ₹8,000 crore each year on SaaS and marketing, while poor negotiation globally drains nearly $1 trillion, according to World Commerce & Contracting. To tackle this issue, a team of seasoned negotiators has launched Negotrix, a platform that helps companies uncover and fix hidden financial leakages. These professionals, who faced uncertainty after India's real-money gaming ban, came together to tackle what co-founder Amit Mishra describes as one of the biggest silent killers of start-ups: poor negotiation.

About the firm Negotrix operates as a spend intelligence and negotiation platform Negotrix is a spend intelligence and negotiation platform that aims to help start-ups optimize costs across SaaS, cloud, marketing and vendor spends. The company says firms often lose 20-30% of potential value to invisible inefficiencies. "Negotiation isn't about cutting costs—it's about uncovering value that companies don't even realise they're losing," Mishra said. By using data visibility, benchmarking, and structured frameworks, Negotrix targets these "invisible leakages" to drive efficiency without compromising growth or usage.

Service cost Success-based model lowers entry barrier Breaking with industry norms, Negotrix only charges a success fee. This means if the platform doesn't save a company money, there's no cost. This founder-friendly approach lowers entry barriers, putting expert negotiation within reach for early-stage start-ups. With more than 90 years of combined experience, the founders have negotiated with companies such as AWS, Google Cloud, Meta, BCCI and IPL, as well as major celebrity endorsement deals. Their track record spans contracts from ₹5 lakh to ₹500 crore.