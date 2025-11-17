LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Hero MotoCorp shares hit record high: What's the reason?
Summarize
Hero MotoCorp shares hit record high: What's the reason?
Hero MotoCorp's net profit jumped 24% in Q2

Hero MotoCorp shares hit record high: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 17, 2025
01:33 pm
What's the story

Hero MotoCorp's stocks hit a new peak today, gaining 4% to ₹5,754 per share. The surge comes after the company reported a robust performance for the September quarter (Q2). Its consolidated net profit jumped 24% year-on-year to ₹1,321 crore while revenue increased 16% to ₹12,458 crore, the highest in any single quarter.

Financial growth

EBITDA margin and sales performance

Hero MotoCorp's EBITDA margin also improved by 55 basis points to 15% in the quarter, aided by volume growth. The company reported an 11% increase in motorcycle and scooter sales to 1.69 million units during the quarter. This was largely attributed to GST cuts on entry-level bikes and festive demand.

Market expansion

Hero MotoCorp's domestic and international sales

Of the total 1.69 million units sold, domestic sales accounted for 1.58 million units, an 8% year-on-year increase. International sales, boosted by market expansion into Europe, jumped a whopping 77% to 111,584 units. The company's realizations also improved by nearly 4% YoY due to a better mix and pricing strategies.

Investment outlook

Long-term guidance and broker ratings

Hero MotoCorp aims to outperform the industry in domestic and export markets, backed by new launches and expansion into new regions. The firm has maintained its long-term EBITDA margin guidance of 14-16%. Brokerages like JM Financial and Motilal Oswal have retained their 'Buy' rating on the stock with target prices of ₹6,650 and ₹6,500 respectively.