Hero MotoCorp shares hit record high: What's the reason?

Hero MotoCorp 's stocks hit a new peak today, gaining 4% to ₹5,754 per share. The surge comes after the company reported a robust performance for the September quarter (Q2). Its consolidated net profit jumped 24% year-on-year to ₹1,321 crore while revenue increased 16% to ₹12,458 crore, the highest in any single quarter.

Financial growth EBITDA margin and sales performance Hero MotoCorp's EBITDA margin also improved by 55 basis points to 15% in the quarter, aided by volume growth. The company reported an 11% increase in motorcycle and scooter sales to 1.69 million units during the quarter. This was largely attributed to GST cuts on entry-level bikes and festive demand.

Market expansion Hero MotoCorp's domestic and international sales Of the total 1.69 million units sold, domestic sales accounted for 1.58 million units, an 8% year-on-year increase. International sales, boosted by market expansion into Europe, jumped a whopping 77% to 111,584 units. The company's realizations also improved by nearly 4% YoY due to a better mix and pricing strategies.