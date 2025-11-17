LOADING...
Your orders on Swiggy might become costlier soon
The move will take effect from November 25

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 17, 2025
01:33 pm
What's the story

Swiggy has announced that it will start charging select partner restaurants a new fee on a per-order basis for Swiggy One orders. The move will take effect from November 25, according to NDTV Profit. The fee will be based on the percentage of Swiggy One orders a restaurant receives during a payout cycle.

Implementation

Fee to be deducted from restaurant payouts

The new fee will be deducted from restaurant partners' payouts, Swiggy said in an email. The company clarified that the 2% collection fee is aimed at "facilitating seamless customer payments on the Swiggy platform." Swiggy operates on a weekly payout cycle, with the payments usually transferred to partners on Wednesdays or Thursdays, depending on the city.

Past charges

Swiggy's previous fee implementations

Before this, in 2023, Swiggy had introduced a 2% collection fee on all restaurant orders for seamless online payments from customers. This was in addition to other charges like base commissions (usually between 17-25%) on sales.