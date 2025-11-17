Your orders on Swiggy might become costlier soon
What's the story
Swiggy has announced that it will start charging select partner restaurants a new fee on a per-order basis for Swiggy One orders. The move will take effect from November 25, according to NDTV Profit. The fee will be based on the percentage of Swiggy One orders a restaurant receives during a payout cycle.
Implementation
Fee to be deducted from restaurant payouts
The new fee will be deducted from restaurant partners' payouts, Swiggy said in an email. The company clarified that the 2% collection fee is aimed at "facilitating seamless customer payments on the Swiggy platform." Swiggy operates on a weekly payout cycle, with the payments usually transferred to partners on Wednesdays or Thursdays, depending on the city.
Past charges
Swiggy's previous fee implementations
Before this, in 2023, Swiggy had introduced a 2% collection fee on all restaurant orders for seamless online payments from customers. This was in addition to other charges like base commissions (usually between 17-25%) on sales.