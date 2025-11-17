LOADING...
Gold prices fall in India: Check rates in your city
Gold prices fell to ₹9,373 per gram for 18K gold

Gold prices fall in India: Check rates in your city

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 17, 2025
01:33 pm
What's the story

Gold prices in India fell today, following the subdued global cues. The decline comes as investors await a busy week of US economic releases that could impact the Federal Reserve's rate outlook. In the Indian market, gold prices fell to ₹9,373 per gram for 18K gold, ₹11,455 per gram for 22K, and ₹12,497 per gram for 24K.

International market

Global gold prices show mixed trends

In the global market, spot gold witnessed a slight increase of 0.1% to approximately $1,983.92 per ounce as of 02:56 GMT. Meanwhile, US December futures fell by 0.2% to around $1,985.30 an ounce. The modest uptick in global prices was attributed to an overextended decline late last week, according to Tim Waterer, Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade.

Market influences

US rate cut expectations and dollar strength impact gold prices

Expectations of fewer near-term US rate hikes or a delay in rate cuts have continued to limit gains in gold prices. Traders now see a 46% chance of a quarter-point cut next month, down from 50% last week. A stronger dollar has also weighed on sentiment by making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

ETF report

SPDR Gold Trust's holdings decline

Despite short-term fluctuations, gold remains on track for one of its best annual performances in decades. This is largely due to central bank buying and safe-haven demand amid fiscal and geopolitical uncertainty. However, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold Trust, reported a 0.47% decline in its holdings to 1,044 metric tons on Friday.