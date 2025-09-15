Nestle fires CEO Laurent Freixe over relationship with subordinate Business Sep 15, 2025

Nestle just fired CEO Laurent Freixe for having an undisclosed relationship with a subordinate, making him the second CEO to be let go in a little over a year.

The situation unraveled when a senior executive, said to be his mistress, reportedly caught Freixe in a Zurich hotel with the subordinate, leading to an anonymous complaint and an internal investigation.

Despite Freixe denying any wrongdoing, he was found guilty of breaking company rules.