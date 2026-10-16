NetApp India launches 15th Excellerator showcasing 5 global startups
Business
NetApp India just kicked off its 15th Excellerator program, spotlighting five startups from India, the US and Israel: LightSprint AI, Wald.ai, Lasso Security, Cogover, and QUIPU AI.
These teams are working on everything from smarter business AI to better cybersecurity and smoother workflow automation.
Startups receive mentorship and $15,000 grants
The chosen startups get hands-on mentorship and access to NetApp's tech to build real-world solutions.
Since 2017, the program has supported 90 startups that went on to raise more than $600 million.
This year's group includes two women-led ventures through the ExcellerateHER initiative.
Each startup also gets a $15,000 grant to help turn their ideas into reality, all in a six-month sprint designed for maximum impact.