Netflix acquires Ben Affleck's AI startup InterPositive for $600 million Business Mar 12, 2026

Netflix has bought InterPositive, the AI-powered film tech startup launched by Ben Affleck in 2022.

The deal brings all 16 of InterPositive's engineers and creatives to Netflix, with Affleck stepping in as a senior adviser.

Netflix did not disclose financial terms in its announcement; later reporting suggested the deal could be worth as much as $600 million, with potential additional earnouts.