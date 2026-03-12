Netflix acquires Ben Affleck's AI startup InterPositive for $600 million
Netflix has bought InterPositive, the AI-powered film tech startup launched by Ben Affleck in 2022.
The deal brings all 16 of InterPositive's engineers and creatives to Netflix, with Affleck stepping in as a senior adviser.
Netflix did not disclose financial terms in its announcement; later reporting suggested the deal could be worth as much as $600 million, with potential additional earnouts.
InterPositive builds AI tools that help fix tricky post-production problems
InterPositive builds AI tools that help fix tricky post-production problems (think missing shots or bad lighting) while still keeping the director's vision intact.
Unlike Disney, which uses OpenAI tech, Netflix is keeping these tools exclusive for its own projects.
As Netflix's chief product and technology officer, Elizabeth Stone put it, innovation should empower storytellers, not replace them.