Netflix beats earnings estimates, so why are shares falling?

Netflix anticipates a more than 11% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $13.44 billion, driven by membership growth, pricing, and ad revenue.

The company has also revised its full-year forecast for 2026, now expecting revenue of $51.1 billion, up 13% from last year.

This is at the lower end of its previous guidance range of $51 billion-$51.4 billion and below Wall Street's estimate of $51.2 billion for the year, according to LSEG data.