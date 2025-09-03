New app lets gig workers start daily sips
Zeny, a new fintech app recently launched, is here to help India's gig workers start investing in mutual funds with just ₹100 a day.
Created by Oxford grads Nikhil Nair and Nikhil Saigal, Zeny runs on the ONDC platform and lets users set up daily SIPs in the Aditya Birla Sun Life Liquid Fund—no big lump sums needed.
Zeny aims to boost mutual fund participation
The app aims to boost mutual fund participation among informal workers (currently under 2%) by making saving simple and flexible.
The featured fund earned a solid 7.1% last year and has a five-star rating, with most investments in low-risk assets.
Zeny's "digital sachet savings" via UPI auto-pay encourages small daily deposits, with no lock-ins and the flexibility to deposit and withdraw money every day—perfect for anyone with an unpredictable income stream.