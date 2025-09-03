New app lets gig workers start daily sips

Zeny aims to boost mutual fund participation

The app aims to boost mutual fund participation among informal workers (currently under 2%) by making saving simple and flexible.

The featured fund earned a solid 7.1% last year and has a five-star rating, with most investments in low-risk assets.

Zeny's "digital sachet savings" via UPI auto-pay encourages small daily deposits, with no lock-ins and the flexibility to deposit and withdraw money every day—perfect for anyone with an unpredictable income stream.