New GST slabs to cut costs, boost spending: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed new GST reforms on Thursday, saying they'll help cut everyday costs and make the tax system easier to navigate.
The updated 5% and 18% tax slabs are designed to boost spending, improve business practices, and strengthen cooperation between states.
Modi on online gaming bill
Modi called out earlier Congress governments for keeping taxes high—like cement's rate, which dropped from 29% to 18% under his watch.
He also talked about regulating online gaming in 2025, stressing the need to separate gaming from gambling.
Despite pushback on the new bill, he said protecting people from risky real-money games is a priority.