Vashishtha Luxury Fashion's SME IPO opens tomorrow: Key details Business Sep 04, 2025

Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is launching its SME IPO to raise ₹8.87 crore, with shares priced at ₹109-111 each.

Bidding runs from September 5 to 10, and you'll need at least ₹2,66,400 (for two lots) if you're a retail investor.

The company's shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform on September 15.