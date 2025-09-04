Vashishtha Luxury Fashion's SME IPO opens tomorrow: Key details
Vashishtha Luxury Fashion is launching its SME IPO to raise ₹8.87 crore, with shares priced at ₹109-111 each.
Bidding runs from September 5 to 10, and you'll need at least ₹2,66,400 (for two lots) if you're a retail investor.
The company's shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform on September 15.
The company specializes in high-fashion hand embroidery
This export-focused brand, founded originally as Vashishtha Exports in 2010 and incorporated as a limited company in 2022, creates high-fashion hand embroidery and garments for couture and pret-a-porter brands across Europe, the US, UK, Australia, and Turkey.
Their core team has just 26 permanent staff but they work with around 90 skilled embroidery artists.
IPO includes nearly 8 lakh shares
The IPO includes nearly 8 lakh shares. Allotment results drop on September 11; refunds and share credits follow on September 12 and 14.
Expert Global Consultants is managing the process with Bigshare Services as registrar.