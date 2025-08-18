Newsmax to pay $67 million to settle Dominion defamation lawsuit
Newsmax is shelling out $67 million to settle a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over false claims about the 2020 US presidential election.
The deal, announced in August 2025, comes after Newsmax announced the settlement in a regulatory filing.
Newsmax settles for $67 million
Dominion sued Newsmax after the network gave airtime to guests like Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell, who pushed debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud.
Instead of going to trial next year, Newsmax agreed to pay $27 million now and the rest by January 2027—basically closing one of the last big legal battles over 2020 election lies.
Media held accountable for spreading lies
This isn't just about money—it's part of a bigger push to hold media outlets responsible for spreading false info.
Earlier, Fox News settled with Dominion for a whopping $787 million.
With this case nearly wrapped up, it signals that misinformation—even from major networks—can come with serious consequences.