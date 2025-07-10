Nifty Realty index rises by 0.72%
While most of the market struggled on Thursday, real estate stocks quietly outperformed—Nifty Realty index finished up 0.72% at 974.7.
Big names like Prestige Estates, Lodha Developers, Anant Raj, Sobha, and Oberoi Realty all posted gains, even as Raymond and Phoenix Mills slipped a bit.
The rest of the stock market had a rough day—Nifty50 dropped by 120 points and Sensex fell by nearly 350—but realty stocks went against the flow.
With only a handful of Nifty stocks in the green, real estate's resilience hints at fresh opportunities for investors looking beyond the usual sectors.
Property developers are catching investor attention
Despite weak vibes across IT, pharma, telecom, PSU banks and FMCG sectors dragging down major indices, select property developers are catching investor attention.
This shows that even when most sectors are struggling, there's still some positive momentum—and maybe some optimism—left in real estate right now.