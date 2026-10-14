NIIF plans up to $800 million for AI data centers
India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is putting up to $800 million into data centers and related businesses, aiming to grow its assets to $10 billion in the next 12 to 18 months (i.e., between Oct 2027 and Apr 2028, by April 2028).
This move is all about meeting the rising demand for AI computing power, and NIIF is likely to draw as much as $3.2 billion in investments for one of its entities.
NIIF manages $7B with global backers
NIIF manages around $7 billion in equity capital commitments across infrastructure, private markets, growth equity, and climate investments, with backing from big global names like Temasek Holdings and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Now, they're also eyeing a private credit fund.
According to KPMG, an estimated $90 billion investment opportunity could emerge across India's data center value chain by fiscal year 2035, so this investment fits right into India's push for stronger digital infrastructure and more green energy projects.