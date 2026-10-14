NIIF plans up to $800 million for AI data centers

India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is putting up to $800 million into data centers and related businesses, aiming to grow its assets to $10 billion in the next 12 to 18 months (i.e., between Oct 2027 and Apr 2028, by April 2028).

This move is all about meeting the rising demand for AI computing power, and NIIF is likely to draw as much as $3.2 billion in investments for one of its entities.