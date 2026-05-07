Nikkei 225 tops 62,000 on hopes of US Iran talks Business May 07, 2026

Japan's Nikkei 225 just hit a new milestone, jumping over 4% to break the 62,000 mark for the first time.

This big move came as investors felt upbeat about possible peace talks between the US and Iran.

Tech, basic materials, and finance stocks were the main drivers: SoftBank Group alone shot up by over 12%.