Nikkei 225 tops 62,000 on hopes of US Iran talks
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 just hit a new milestone, jumping over 4% to break the 62,000 mark for the first time.
This big move came as investors felt upbeat about possible peace talks between the US and Iran.
Tech, basic materials, and finance stocks were the main drivers: SoftBank Group alone shot up by over 12%.
Ibiden soars 16% as top gainer
Electronics company Ibiden was the day's top gainer with a huge 16% spike, followed by Mitsui Kinzoku at 15%.
Renesas Electronics climbed 13%, while Tosoh Corporation added another solid 12%.
ASX rises, Korea slips, GIFT-Nifty dips
Japan's positive vibes spilled over to Australia's ASX index, which rose nearly 1%. But South Korea's markets slipped into the red.
Meanwhile, in India, GIFT Nifty dipped slightly in early trading.