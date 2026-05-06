NMDC raises iron ore prices by ₹200 per ton
Business
India's top iron ore producer, NMDC, just bumped up its prices by ₹200 per ton starting May 6.
Now, Baila Lump costs ₹5,500 per ton and Baila Fines are at ₹4,700 per ton.
This is the second price hike this fiscal year. Last month saw a bigger jump.
NMDC targets 60MT production FY27
These new rates don't include extras like taxes or transport fees.
NMDC has big plans too: they're aiming to hit 60 million tons in production in FY27.
In April alone, their output jumped 16% compared with last year, showing they're pushing hard to reach that goal.