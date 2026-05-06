NMDC raises iron ore prices by ₹200 per ton Business May 06, 2026

India's top iron ore producer, NMDC, just bumped up its prices by ₹200 per ton starting May 6.

Now, Baila Lump costs ₹5,500 per ton and Baila Fines are at ₹4,700 per ton.

This is the second price hike this fiscal year. Last month saw a bigger jump.