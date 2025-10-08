NMIA inaugurated! Adani likens it to a lotus

NMIA covers 1,160 hectares and starts with space for 20 million passengers a year, expandable up to 90 million. Its terminals—designed by Zaha Hadid Architects—feature a lotus-inspired look that nods to Indian heritage. The airport also brings in fully digital systems and automated passenger services.

For India, this is an important step forward

By easing pressure on the old Mumbai airport, NMIA is set to improve travel in the region and create over 150,000 jobs.

It's also focused on sustainability with solar power generation and storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

For India, which is aiming at a $10 trillion economy, this airport marks an important step forward.