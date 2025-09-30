Next Article
No-code platform Anything hits $100 million valuation in just 2 weeks
Business
Anything, a new player in vibe-coding, just reached a $100 million valuation after making $2 million ARR within its first two weeks.
Founded by former Google colleagues Dhruv Amin and Marcus Lowe, the startup helps non-coders build web and mobile apps with easy-to-use tools.
Funding and future
On September 29, 2025, Anything announced it raised $11 million from Footwork, Uncork, Bessemer, and M13.
Unlike rivals who rely on outside tech, Anything builds its own infrastructure—something that's really catching investors' eyes.
With this momentum and user-friendly platform, Anything could become a go-to for young entrepreneurs wanting to launch apps without heavy tech skills or big budgets.