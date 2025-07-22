Next Article
No GST on UPI payments above ₹2,000: Finance Ministry
Good news if you use UPI for big payments—there's no GST on transactions above ₹2,000.
The Finance Ministry cleared up recent rumors and confirmed in Parliament that the GST Council isn't planning to tax the actual amount you send through UPI.
Key points to remember
If your payment app or bank adds a service fee, that part could still include GST—but your main UPI transfer stays tax-free.
This move keeps digital payments easy and affordable, especially for students and small businesses who rely on quick, low-cost transfers.