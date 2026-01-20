Nothing adopts Jaguar-like logo in major brand revamp

The teaser images show a cleaner, more conventional typographic treatment than Nothing's current dot-matrix and pixel-inspired branding. This move is a major departure from the aesthetic that helped the brand stand out in a crowded smartphone and audio market. If confirmed, this new logo could reflect a broader strategy to unify branding across its expanding portfolio of smartphones, audio products, and sub-brand CMF.

Public response

Internet reacts to Nothing's new logo

The teaser has triggered mixed reactions from users. While some welcomed the potential redesign as a natural evolution of the company, others feared that moving away from the pixel-style logo could take away its visual distinctiveness. Several users also speculated if this logo change hints at deeper internal or strategic changes within the company. Some users have also highlighted how Nothing's new branding looks striking similar to British carmaker Jaguar's new logo.