Centre caps margins on cancer drugs, prices to fall 70%

Trade margin refers to the percentage of a drug's price retained by distributors, chemists, and hospitals selling it.

Non-scheduled medicines are those not listed in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), meaning there is no price cap set by the government.

The NPPA's decision was approved during meetings held on October 16 and 17 under Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, as seen by Hindustan Times.