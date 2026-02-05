NSDL glitch delays settlement of stock trades

A technical glitch at the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has delayed the settlement of stock trades for several investors. The issue, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, was due to a problem with inter-depository functions. As a result, shares bought on these days are yet to be credited to buyers' accounts.

Technical disruption Backup servers activated, most issues being resolved quickly: NSDL In a disclosure to the BSE, NSDL acknowledged the technical glitch as a network connectivity issue with another depository. The company said this resulted in a temporary disruption of certain depository services but assured that the problem is being resolved. NSDL's CEO Vijay Chandok also confirmed that backup servers have been activated and most issues are being resolved quickly.

Market reaction Entire settlement process affected The glitch has affected the entire settlement process on Wednesday, brokers said. Typically, depositories credit shares to buyers' accounts by 10:30am local time the day after a trade. However, delays were observed for clients with custody or demat accounts with both NSDL and rival Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

