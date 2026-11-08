NSE adds AI tools to app and website for investors
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is giving its app and website a tech boost, adding AI-powered tools to help investors manage portfolios, screen stocks, and get smarter analytics.
Announced by Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan during Diwali, these new features aim to make investing smoother and more insightful for retail participants.
NSE updates benefit 200 million accounts
With more than 200 million accounts using the NSE, these updates are set to benefit a huge crowd.
Chauhan also shared that India's economy is expected to grow more than 7%, keeping markets steady even if oil prices jump.
He encouraged investors to play it smart: think long term instead of chasing quick wins.
Plus, NSE is working on bringing more people from smaller towns into the market by improving mobile access and running educational programs.