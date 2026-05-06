NSE advances IPO at 5L cr valuation with shareholder backing

Investors express OFS interest, profits drop

Major investors, think LIC, SHCIL, and Temasek, have expressed interest in selling around 4% to 5% of their NSE shares through an Offer for Sale. This helps NSE tick all the boxes for its public listing.

Still, it's not all smooth sailing: in fiscal 2026, NSE's revenue slipped 3% and profits dropped by 15%, as market activity slowed down across both cash and derivatives trading.