NTPC might export green ammonia to Japan, South Korea, Germany
What's the story
India's top power producer, NTPC, is in talks with potential customers in Japan, South Korea, and Germany for the export of green ammonia and other low-carbon fuels. The development comes as part of India's ambition to become a leading producer of green hydrogen. The country has committed some $2.1 billion in subsidies to support this initiative.
Project details
Proposed green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh
NTPC is also working on a proposed green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh.
The project will produce green ammonia and green methanol, which are seen as more feasible for transport and international trade than hydrogen.
"We have to make hydrogen a business," said Gurdeep Singh, Chairman of NTPC, adding that the focus is now on commercially viable projects instead of just pilot ones.
Production goals
India's green hydrogen target by 2030
India aims to produce five million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.
The ambitious target is part of the country's broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions and meet decarbonization targets.
The demand for green fuels is expected to grow as industries look for alternatives to fossil fuels in their operations.