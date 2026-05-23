NTPC posts 34% profit rise to ₹10,615 cr Jan-Mar 2026
Business
NTPC just posted a massive 34% jump in profits for January-March 2026, hitting ₹10,615 crore.
That's way up from last year, even though overall income dipped slightly.
The company is showing it can keep earning more while spending less.
NTPC annual profit up 15%
For the whole year, NTPC's net profit grew by 15%, thanks to strong support from its joint ventures and subsidiaries.
They're also giving out a ₹3.5 dividend per share, nice bonus if you own stock!
On top of that, their coal plants are running super efficiently (much better than the national average).