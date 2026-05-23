NTPC Q4 FY26 profit rises 15% to ₹8,747.3cr, revenue declines
Business
NTPC just shared its fourth-quarter numbers for FY26; net profit shot up 15% to ₹8,747.3 crore, way above what analysts expected.
But revenue fell 13.5% to ₹43,110.7 crore thanks to lower margins and realizations, so it's a bit of a mixed bag.
NTPC dividend ₹3.50/share EBITDA down renewables
Operating earnings took a hit as EBITDA dropped 15.2%, and margins shrank slightly to 29%.
Still, NTPC announced a final dividend of ₹3.50 per share (totaling ₹9 for the year).
On the green energy front, its subsidiary saw profits dip but revenues surge, and it is planning to raise ₹5,000 crore plus launch new renewable projects with CtrlS Datacenters to keep pushing into clean energy.