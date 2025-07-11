Next Article
NVIDIA CEO discusses tech export curbs with Trump
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is set to meet Donald Trump at the White House this Thursday, just before heading to China.
The timing is big—US and China are clashing over tech exports, and NVIDIA's now a $4 trillion AI giant right in the middle of it.
Huang in China to discuss supply chain issues
US export rules have already cost NVIDIA about $8 billion in quarterly sales by limiting business with China.
While in China, Huang plans to meet top officials and attend a major supply chain expo.
Meanwhile, Trump has publicly praised NVIDIA's stock surge, showing how tech companies like NVIDIA are shaping both politics and the economy right now.