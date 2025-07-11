Bitcoin's rally continues as traders eye $120,000
Bitcoin just shot past $113,000, and options traders are feeling bold—many are betting on prices climbing to $115,000, $120,000, or even as high as $150,000.
The buzz is especially strong on Deribit, a major crypto exchange where long-term bets on these higher targets are growing fast.
Traders are now betting on BTC reaching $150,000
Big investors and fresh hopes for friendlier regulations are fueling the surge. A huge short squeeze wiped out $447 million in bearish bets, boosting market confidence.
Chris Newhouse from Ergonia points out that even after the rush settled down at $112K, funding rates remain positive—so optimism is sticking around.
Plus, with trade tensions in the mix, more companies are using Bitcoin as a safety net in their portfolios. As Roshan Roberts of OKX US puts it, Bitcoin's role in finance keeps evolving and getting stronger.