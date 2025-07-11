Jane Street ban plummets NSE derivatives turnover
After SEBI banned Jane Street—a big name in fast-paced trading—derivatives turnover fell sharply by 21% on Thursday, July 10, 2025, compared to the previous expiry day, July 3, 2025, dropping from ₹6.05 lakh crore to ₹4.76 lakh crore.
This sudden dip shows just how much the market leaned on Jane Street's aggressive strategies.
Investor confidence rattled as shares of brokers slide up to 11%
The ban didn't just slow down trading—it rattled investor confidence too.
Shares of brokers like Angel One and BSE slid up to 11%, as people worried about less liquidity and more volatility.
The move also put a spotlight on how dependent India's derivatives market is on a few major players.
Why SEBI took action against Jane Street
Regulator SEBI cracked down on Jane Street for alleged manipulative tactics, aiming to keep high-frequency trading fairer with stricter checks.
Some traders believe things will pick up again as bigger investors step in and rules become clearer.