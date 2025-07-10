Glen Industries's IPO oversubscribed by 242 times

Glen to raise ₹63 crore from the IPO

The company will raise ₹63 crore from the IPO at ₹97 per share—all going straight to Glen since it's a fresh issue.

Most of the funds (about ₹48 crore) will help build a new factory in Jamalpur, West Bengal; the rest is for general corporate needs.

Shares are set to be allotted by July 11 and trading kicks off on July 15 on BSE SME.