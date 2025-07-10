TCS reports 1.6% revenue dip amid global uncertainties
TCS just kicked off the financial year with a solid start—net profit for Q1 FY26 jumped 6% to ₹12,760 crore, outpacing expectations.
Revenue inched up by 1.3% to ₹63,437 crore, though global economic bumps meant a slight dip when measured in constant currency.
TCS's operating margin boosts to 24.5%
Even with tough market conditions, TCS boosted its operating margin to 24.5%, thanks to tighter cost control.
The company also landed $9.4 billion worth of contracts this quarter—a sign that clients are still signing up for its tech and AI-led services.
TCS announces interim dividend of ₹11 per share
To celebrate the steady performance, TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for Q1 FY26, set for payout on August 4.
Despite some headwinds globally, the company is sticking to its strategy and making sure shareholders feel valued.