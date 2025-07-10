Wipro, Infosys ADRs drop following TCS Q1 results
Wipro and Infosys ADRs took a hit on Thursday—Wipro dropped over 6% and Infosys slid 4%—after TCS posted only a slight revenue bump for the quarter, despite higher profits.
Global economic uncertainty seems to be making investors nervous about the big Indian IT companies.
What to watch out for
TCS's careful tone has put the spotlight on challenges facing India's IT sector.
With global clients tightening budgets, there are fresh doubts about growth for tech giants like Wipro and Infosys.
If you follow tech stocks or are eyeing IT careers, these trends could shape what comes next.
TCS's cautious outlook weighs on IT stocks
TCS CEO K Krithivasan pointed to ongoing geopolitical and economic risks as reasons for weaker demand—even though the company scored $9.4 billion in new deals.
While areas like AI and new tech are growing, traditional business remains under pressure.
This mixed picture left TCS shares slightly up but pushed Wipro and Infosys down on the NSE.