Uber halts shuttle services in Mumbai and Hyderabad
Uber is ending its Shuttle bus services in Mumbai and Hyderabad because not enough people were riding and costs were too high.
This means hundreds of busses will go off the roads in both cities, but Uber's shuttle rides are still running in Delhi and Kolkata.
'Cityflo' might fill the gap
Cityflo, a local bus service with 450 busses, might step up to fill the gap for daily commuters in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
Uber isn't leaving India entirely though—they're still active in Delhi-NCR, even offering unlimited free rides between Delhi and Gurugram until February 2025.
The shared transport scene keeps changing, as other big names like Shuttl and Ola Shuttle have also exited before due to similar challenges.