Uber halts shuttle services in Mumbai and Hyderabad

'Cityflo' might fill the gap

Cityflo, a local bus service with 450 busses, might step up to fill the gap for daily commuters in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Uber isn't leaving India entirely though—they're still active in Delhi-NCR, even offering unlimited free rides between Delhi and Gurugram until February 2025.

The shared transport scene keeps changing, as other big names like Shuttl and Ola Shuttle have also exited before due to similar challenges.