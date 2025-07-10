Next Article
Amazon launches Rewards Gold program preceding Prime Day 2025
Amazon just rolled out its Rewards Gold cashback program in India, right ahead of Prime Day 2025.
If you're a regular Amazon Pay user and hit 25 transactions (think UPI payments, paying bills, shopping), you unlock extra savings.
Earn up to 5% cashback across categories
Prime members score 5% cashback; non-Prime users get 3%.
You can earn on everything from groceries to travel and clothes.
The best part? Your cashback isn't stuck on Amazon—you can spend it at over 55,000 partner spots, including more than 5,000 offline stores.
Your rewards are usable beyond Amazon
Rewards Gold perks aren't just for Prime Day deals. You can use your rewards on Ola rides, Domino's orders, Zomato takeout—even Xbox subscriptions.
And if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, there are extra bonuses waiting for you too.