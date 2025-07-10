AI company CoreWeave posts 400% growth
CoreWeave, a New Jersey-based cloud company, has seen its stock jump over 250% since going public in March 2025.
Shares launched at $40 and now trade above $90, boosting the company's value to nearly $70 billion and adding about $2 billion to investors' pockets.
What does CoreWeave do?
CoreWeave runs a specialized AI cloud platform built for heavy-duty computing—think training advanced AI models fast.
Their setup includes 250,000 NVIDIA GPUs across 30 data centers that customers can rent by the hour.
They were also first to offer NVIDIA's latest Blackwell GPUs, thanks to a close partnership (and investment) from NVIDIA.
CoreWeave vs Big Tech
CoreWeave crushed expectations this year with Q1 revenue hitting $981.6 million—a whopping 420% jump from last year. Big deals with OpenAI have helped fuel their rise.
Still, they're up against giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google in the race for AI cloud dominance.