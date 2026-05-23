NVIDIA forecasts $200 billion CPU market with China included
Business
NVIDIA just announced its massive $200 billion CPU market forecast, and yes, China is part of the plan.
CEO Jensen Huang made it clear that CPUs are now a big deal thanks to AI systems needing more than just GPUs.
The timing is interesting, with U.S.-China tech tensions still running high and Huang sharing this news ahead of next month's Computex trade show in Taipei.
US approves H200, China approval awaited
NVIDIA has gotten US approval to sell its H200 AI chips in China, but shipments are paused until Chinese authorities give the green light.
Huang described China as "very large" and crucial for NVIDIA's future.
He's also meeting with TSMC in Taiwan, which makes many of the advanced semiconductors powering AI.