NVIDIA forecasts $200 billion CPU market with China included Business May 23, 2026

NVIDIA just announced its massive $200 billion CPU market forecast, and yes, China is part of the plan.

CEO Jensen Huang made it clear that CPUs are now a big deal thanks to AI systems needing more than just GPUs.

The timing is interesting, with U.S.-China tech tensions still running high and Huang sharing this news ahead of next month's Computex trade show in Taipei.