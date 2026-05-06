NVIDIA's 86% market lead questioned by Alphabet, Amazon and Meta
NVIDIA has long ruled the AI-chip world, but now big names like Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta are expanding their custom-chip efforts and related AI spending.
Even with 86% of the market, NVIDIA's dominance is being questioned as these tech giants push hard to break its lead and shake up how AI chips are made and sold.
NVIDIA shares slip amid rival commitments
NVIDIA shares have slipped 7% since late April, while the broader chip market actually rose.
Revenue is still projected to boom in the current fiscal year (up 70%), but growth could slow to 32% by 2028 as competition heats up.
Meanwhile, Alphabet is beginning to offer its TPU chips to select customers (with Anthropic planning a $200 billion spend); Amazon's Trainium chips have racked up more than $225 billion in revenue commitments, including one with Meta, and even Intel and AMD are stepping into the game.
The race for AI-chip supremacy just got a lot more interesting.