NVIDIA's 86% market lead questioned by Alphabet, Amazon and Meta

NVIDIA shares slip amid rival commitments

NVIDIA shares have slipped 7% since late April, while the broader chip market actually rose.

Revenue is still projected to boom in the current fiscal year (up 70%), but growth could slow to 32% by 2028 as competition heats up.

Meanwhile, Alphabet is beginning to offer its TPU chips to select customers (with Anthropic planning a $200 billion spend); Amazon's Trainium chips have racked up more than $225 billion in revenue commitments, including one with Meta, and even Intel and AMD are stepping into the game.

The race for AI-chip supremacy just got a lot more interesting.