NVIDIA's record $46.7B quarter comes from just 2 customers

Cloud service providers are driving NVIDIA's data center business

Most of NVIDIA's cash this quarter came from data centers—actually, a whopping 88%.

Half of NVIDIA's data center revenue was thanks to cloud service providers, according to CFO Nicole Kress.

Even though so much depends on just a couple of clients, analyst Dave Novosel says these customers are financially solid and expected to spend lavishly on data centers over the next couple of years.