Jagran group's Gupta elected as PTI chairman
Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Non-Executive Chairman of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, has just been elected as the new Chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI) recently.
The decision came right after PTI's annual meeting in New Delhi.
M V Shreyams Kumar from Mathrubhumi Group was chosen as Vice-Chairman.
Gupta brings over 60 years of media experience to PTI.
Gupta's journey in Indian journalism
At 84, Gupta has shaped Indian journalism for decades—he's been with Jagran since day one, led Dainik Jagran as editorial director, and chaired United News of India and was president of The Indian Newspaper Society.
He even received an honorary doctorate in 2018 for his work in media leadership.
Gupta's diverse experience
Gupta isn't just a media veteran—he served as a Rajya Sabha MP (2006-2012) and was part of the Press Council of India.
He takes over from K N Shanth Kumar (The Printers Mysore), bringing both newsroom and policy experience to his new role at PTI.